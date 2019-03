NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened around 7 p.m. Monday that left a 26-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Wilson Road and officers arrived to find the man suffering from his wounds.

First responders were able to get the 26-year-old to a hospital for his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.