NFL expands instant replay review to include offensive and defensive pass interference

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Make no mistake, the ‘NOLA no-call’ will have a significant place in NFL history.

Tuesday, at the Annual League Meeting, the NFL voted to expand instant replay to include offensive and defensive pass interference.

Late in the 2019 NFC Championship game, the NFL admitted its officials mistakenly failed to call pass interference on the Los Angeles Rams – a play that, at the time, was not reviewable. L.A. went on to defeat the New Orleans Saints in overtime, advancing to Super Bowl LIII.

Under the new policy, teams will be allowed to use one of their two coaches’ challenges to initiate a replay review. However, in the final two minutes of the half or the game, reviews will be initiated by the replay officials in New York. The change will be in effect for one year and will be re-evaluated after the 2019 season.

The Replay System will now cover the following play situations:

(a) Plays involving possession.

(b) Plays involving touching of either the ball or the ground.

(c) Plays governed by the goal line.

(d) Plays governed by the boundary lines.

(e) Plays governed by the line of scrimmage.

(f) Plays governed by the line to gain.

(g) Number of players on the field at the snap, even when a foul is not called.

(h) Game administration:

(1) Penalty enforcement.

(2) Proper down.

(3) Spot of a foul.

(4) Status of the game clock.

(i) Disqualification of a player.

(j) Pass interference, called or not called (offensive or defensive).

Whether the foul is called on the field or not, officials will be able to correct clear errors on impactful plays. pic.twitter.com/7546EWII2b — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 27, 2019

#Saints owner Gayle Benson, in the wake of the significant replay change: “This is what I wanted to happen. That’s why I made my statement. (The non-call in the title game) will never happen again.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2019