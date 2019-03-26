Morning Rounds: Hitting the snooze button and your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -Research indicates hitting the snooze button is bad for your health.

News 3 medical expert Dr. Ryan Light explained why on News 3 This Morning.

"The biggest effect of hitting the snooze button is often waking up more tired because the extra sleep is not long enough to complete a sleep cycle," he explained. "The result is feeling more tired. These symptoms usually last about 60 to 90 minutes."

"Hitting the snooze button often leads to poor brain function for the first couple hours of the day," he added. "Feeling tired when the alarm goes off can be an indicator of more serious medical conditions such as sleep apnea, anemia, hypothyroidism and narcolepsy."

Dr. Light said poor sleep puts you at risk for:

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Stroke

Diabetes

Depression

Dementia

Obesity

"Lack of sleep can lead to feeling grumpy, lower sex drive, weight gain, forgetfulness and impairment of judgment," he explained. "Chronic sleep deprivation can also have profound consequences on your physical health."

He added these tips on how to ensure you get enough sleep: