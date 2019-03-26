Man steals statue worth over $3,000 from a Norfolk hotel

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are asking for the public’s help identifying a grand larceny suspect who stole a statue from inside the Norfolk Hilton Hotel, The Main, Saturday night.
On March 23, around midnight, the man was captured on surveillance cameras and was seen leaving the Hilton Hotel with the statute, which is worth over $3,000.
The statute belongs to the Hilton Hotel.
If you recognize this man or may know anything about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.