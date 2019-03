Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - American Red Cross President & CEO Gail J. McGovern tells us how people can help families affected by disasters during Red Cross Giving Day on March 27, 2019.

This is a 24-hour fundraising campaign with the goals of helping families in need. By making a donation to #help1family at recross.org/givingday, people can help provide urgent relief like food, shelter and other essentials.