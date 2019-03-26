Honduran man found in Norfolk pleads guilty to third illegal entry

NORFOLK, Va. – A Honduran man found in Norfolk pleaded guilty on Tuesday to illegally reentering the United States for a third time.

Court documents say 36-year-old Luis Omar Vallarez-Martinez first entered the United States illegally in April 2006, by wading across the Rio Grande river.

He was apprehended by immigration authorities in Texas and removed back to Honduras. He again illegally entered the country in March 2009, and was promptly removed once again.

At some point, Martinez illegally entered the United States for a third time.

He was found in Norfolk in November 2018, when he was arrested on charges of public intoxication, brandishing a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Valladarez-Martinez pleaded guilty to reentry by an excluded, deported, and removed alien and faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison when sentenced on July 8.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.