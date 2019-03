Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Registered dietitian Charlotte Martin shows us how to whip up a couple tasty meals and snacks that are both hassle-free and healthy.

For more information about our featured products visit:

POM Wonderful

Instagram: @pomwonderful

Instagram: @pomwonderful Wonderful Pistachios

Instagram: @wonderfulpistachios

Presented by

Parker's Plate

parkersplate.com