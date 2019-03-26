Adult, four children displaced after Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Crews responded to the 100 block of Lexington Drive for a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire appears to have started in an upstairs bedroom and officials said the smoke alarm activated and alerted the occupants to evacuate.

The fire was reported at 9:30 a.m., and it was marked out at 10:09 a.m.

There was one resident being evaluated by EMS crews on scene, officials said.

One adult and four children have been displaced and will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

No fire or EMS injuries have been reported.