HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jim Smith started playing baseball at age nine and continued through college at East Carolina University. He went on to officiate more than 55,000 games in his career.

Jim shares his perspective in a new book, "Sweeping Off the Plate: Umpiring Stories Told After the Dust Settles." Proceeds from sales will go towards alzheimer, dementia, heart and cancer research.

Learn more and purchase the book at www.jimsmithbook.com.