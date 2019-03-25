Virginia Beach officer injured after driver allegedly hits police vehicle while drunk

Posted 11:16 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19AM, March 26, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach Police officer was hurt after the department says a drunk driver hit a police vehicle in the 5000 block of Shore Drive Monday night.

Around 9:17 p.m., police were investigating a crash in the area. Officers had one lane blocked with a police vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

Police say the suspect vehicle, a 2007 Ford F150, was traveling in the open lane and drifted into the closed lane, hitting the police vehicle that had an officer inside.

Police charged the suspect, 23-year-old Eric P. Miller of Virginia Beach, with failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, DUI and refusal to give sample of breath/blood.

The officer who was involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 5000 block of Shore Drive was closed while authorities investigated, but it has since reopened to traffic.

