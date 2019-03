SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning while transporting students to Kings Fork High School.

According to officials, school transportation received a call around 8:00 a.m. for a school bus accident involving another vehicle.

Students were on board the bus. There were no reported injuries and another bus arrived on scene to take the children to school.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.