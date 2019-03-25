Spritzers, BLTs, cookie recipes and brunch with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We learn how to make a refreshing Spring Wine Spritzer, celebrate national BLT Month, and get a tip on a new brunch spot from our resident foodie, Chef Patrick Evans Hylton. For more information visit www.VirginiaEatsandDrinks.com.

SPRING WINE SELTZER

Celebrate Spring with a light wine cocktail using either white or rose wine.

In today’s segment I used Moulin de Gassac Guilhem 2018, a lovely French rose’ that is 50 percent Syrah and 50 percent Carignan. The wine comes from our friends at TASTE, which has locations across Coastal Virginia and in Richmond. TASTE offers a cured selection of wine, as well as a large offering of specialty food products, and a cafe.

To make the Spring Wine Spritzer:

In a wine glass, pour white or rose wine to about three-quarters full. Fill the rest with seltzer water, and garnish with lemon twist and fresh mint.

Wine from: www.TASTE.online

BROWN SUGAR + MAPLE BLT

April is National BLT Sandwich Month and my BLT is kicked up brown sugar + maple bacon. Here’s how I make it:

For the Brown Sugar + Maple Bacon, start by making the bacon by adding 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons dijon mustard, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper in a medium bowl. Whisk to incorporate.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line 1 pound bacon slices on a wire rack over pan and brush both sides with brown sugar and maple mixture and place in oven. Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until bacon is golden and crispy. Remove from oven and allow to cool on the rack.

On a slice of whole grain bread, add 2 or 3 butter lettuce leaves, several slices of tomato, and half the prepared bacon. Top with another slice of bread, cut into quarters, and serve.

Ingredients from: www.TheFreshMarket.com

SATURDAY BRUNCH AT SALTINE

Saltine is located inside Hilton Norfolk The Main. The seafood-centric restaurant has started a new Saturday brunch. In addition to creative cuisine from Exectuve Chef Fabio Capparelli, highlights include a bloody mary and mimosa cart from master mixologist Mark Beyer.

More information at: www.SaltineNorfolk.com

GIRL SCOUT SAMOA SOIREE ROUNDUP

This is the way the cookie crumbles: scores of Coastal Virginia chefs come together and vie for awards based on their use of Girl Scout Cookies.

It’s the Samoa Soiree, now in it’s 11th year, and the competition, presented by the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, challenges chefs to use cookies in both savory and sweet dishes. It’s to raise funs for the area council.

This year, Executive Chef for Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites, Kyle Fowlkes, was named the winner of not one, not two, but five categories total. His sweet treat for the night, “Not a Donut,” won Best Dessert and People’s Choice for Sweet. His savory creation, “Jerk Chicken Kabob with Samoa Risotto” won Best Savory and People’s Choice for Savory. His culinary creations also earned him Best in Show.

I have a recipe for the Samoa Risotto on our blog; visit http://www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com and click on “Blog.”

His winning sweet dish featured fried brioche, Tagalong mousse and a peanut butter caramel.

Other winners of the night included Anchor Allie’s FOR Best Presentation for their “Samoa Wings” and The Ten Top took home the title of Most Creative Use of a Girl Scout Cookie with their “Coconut curry, peanut and sweet potato bisque with Samoa and Tagalong crouton crumble.”

For more information on the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, visit www.GSCCC.org