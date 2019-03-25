Missing 23-year-old Portsmouth man found safe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The 23-year-old man who went missing early Monday afternoon has been found safe, detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department announced.

Tolanda Harris was last seen leaving his home in the 5500 block of Springwood Drive at 2:45 p.m. on March 25.

Authorities were concerned for his well being because he is said to suffer from a medical condition that requires medication he did not have with him.

Harris was found shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

