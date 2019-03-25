Police investigate shooting at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) that left one man injured.

According to University officials, the shooting was in the area of West Cary and North Laurel Streets.

Officials added that witnesses said a black man in a white shirt drove a black four-door sedan drove by and shot at the victim, before leaving the scene.

Police have increased patrols in that area of campus.

It is not known at this moment of the victim was a student at VCU, but more information is expected to be released by police.

