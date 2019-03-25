Police investigating after boy shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 700 block of Dill Road.

Officials were contacted at approximately 3:51 p.m. The male juvenile victim was transported by an individual to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there are no additional details available for release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, visit the Suffolk Police Department website.

You can are also call 1-888-562-5887, Option 5 or send information to the P3tips app.

There is no further information at this time.