Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Wet, windy and much colder

The tug-of-war between winter and spring weather continues this week, and we are caught right in the middle.

Spring weather has the upper hand on this Monday with high temperatures in the upper 60s in the lower 70s. However an area of low pressure along with a trailing cold front will swing through the region early on Tuesday. That will mean scattered showers, perhaps a stray thunderstorm and then windy and sharply colder weather.

Tuesday will bring morning showers and plunging temperatures with highs only in the mid-to-upper 40s. A gusty north wind will make it feel even cooler.

The skies will clear and the temperatures will drop on Tuesday night. In fact, many of us will wake up below freezing on Wednesday morning.

An area of high-pressure will bring us clear skies and below-normal temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect highs in the 50s.

As that area of high pressure slips offshore, our winds will shift to the south. That will warm us up into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Friday and into the weekend.

But another powerful cold front will move in on Sunday bringing us a chance for rain and then falling temperatures early next week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1974 Winter Storm: 7.5″ snow – Norfolk

