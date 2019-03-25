Over $19,000 awarded to Hampton schools

HAMPTON, Va. – Six Hampton schools and district programs have been awarded $19,150 through the Community Knights, Inc quarterly GIFT grant program.

Funding will be used for athletic uniforms and programs, clubs, trips, robotics materials, choir competitions, and the Academies of Hampton.

The awards to Hampton schools and programs are as follows:

Bethel High School Football Team – $2,500 for uniforms

Hampton City Schools Administration – $250 for the Commitment to Graduate event

Hampton High School Class of 2019 – $1,750 for the DJ and venue for the senior prom

Jones Magnet Middle School – $700 for the God So Loved Club Easter event

Phoebus High School Field Hockey – $3,400 for the Stick Power Academy Skills Program

Phoebus High School World Language Club – $1,000 for a puppet theater stage and puppets

Phoebus High School Class of 2019 – $2,300 for the senior prom and trip

Phoebus High School Fine Arts – $3,000 for a Paris and Rome trip

Phoebus High School FIRST Robotics Team – $2,000 for supplies for the robot build

Phoebus High School Yearbook – $2,000 for financial assistance for seniors to obtain yearbooks

Spratley Gifted Center Beginning Choir – $250 for choir competition

Community Knights is led by President and CEO Jennifer Brown and Treasurer and CFO Teresa Michener.

This quarter the organization awarded 39 GIFT grants totaling $70,000 to schools and non-profits. If you would like to learn more about Community Knights, click here.