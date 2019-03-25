Oprah unveils documentary projects, book club for Apple

O, yes, they went there.

To close out its big original content announcement on Monday in Cupertino, California, Apple brought Oprah Winfrey to the stage to make three announcements, one that will essentially put the talk show queen back in the interviewer’s chair and those conversations into the pockets of millions of Apple users.

Along with two documentary projects, Winfrey announced the formation of “the most stimulating book club on the planet.” As part of this, the mogul will interview authors in conversations that can be watched on Apple devices.

“I want to reach that sweet spot where insight and perspective, truth and tolerance actually intersect,” Winfrey said.

She also announced a documentary called “Toxic Labor,” about the impact of workplace harassment, and a multi-part series on mental health.

Winfrey has continued to host conversations with interesting figures through her “SuperSoul Conversations” series, but the partnership with Apple means access to a much wider audience than those who tune into her OWN show.

“I’ve joined in order to serve this moment, because the Apple platform allows me to do what I do in a whole new way,” Winfrey said.

Winfrey and Steven Spielberg both received standing ovations at the presentation, during which the tech giant unveiled its new Apple TV+ service and the content it will feature.

Absent was price information and a specific debut date, though it is targeted for the fall. Winfrey said her partnership “represents a major opportunity to make a genuine impact.”

“I am proud and honored to be a part of this platform where I can connect with people around to the world to show meaningful ways to create positive change,” she said.