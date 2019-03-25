ODU Football inches closer to a program milestone with biggest Pro Day yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Season by season, Old Dominion football continues to check firsts off the list. First bowl game and bowl win? Check.

First player to score a touchdown in an NFL regular season and playoff game? Check there too.

The one item that still hasn't been crossed off is an ODU player hearing his name called in the NFL Draft. This year in Nashville, Tennessee, the Monarchs are hopeful that will change.

Today, ODU's Pro Day had 40+ scouts watching 11 former Monarchs test their athleticism.

Tim Ward, Daniel Appouh, Travis Fulgham, Oshane Ximines, Jonathan Duhart, Isaiah Harper, Pat Toal, Brandon Simmons, Justice Davila, Jeremy Cox and Nick Clarke participated in Pro Day.

Fulgham and Ximines were the first two Monarchs to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl and also the first two Monarchs to compete at the NFL Combine in the same season.

Duhart played in the East-West Shrine Game, while Harper played in the Tropical Bowl.

A couple of years ago, the Monarchs only had a handful of prospects, but as the program has had more success, and players have stuck on NFL rosters, more eyes have come to Norfolk to check out the talented players.

"From when I came in as a 17-year-old, now I'm about to be 23, I just see how far this campus, and this program have come," said Ximines. "It's going in the right direction. I'm just trying to do everything I can to keep it going in the right direction."

Former ODU receiver Zach Pascal (Indianapolis Colts) was in attendance, along with former defensive lineman Rashaad Coward (Chicago Bears).

Both were supporting former teammates who are going through the same journey they went through a couple of off-seasons ago.

"Its great to see that, the choice I made to be a part of a school that didn't really have any name for itself, it's good to be a part of that," said Pascal.

The 2019 NFL Draft is April 25th-27th in Nashville, Tennessee.