Newport News Police vehicle involved in accident, person charged with DWI

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News police responded to a city property accident at Jefferson Avenue and Hilton Boulevard involving a Newport News Police Unit.

The incident happened on March 24 around 1 a.m. Police found that a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2008 Cadillac Escalade were involved in the accident.

The officer suffered minor visible injuries. The driver of the Escalade complained of some pain but had no visible injuries.

Both of the drivers were wearing their seat belts during the collision and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Investigation revealed the officer was driving northbound in the center lane on Jefferson Avenue when the driver of the Escalade failed to stop at the stop sign on Hilton resulting in the crash.

The driver of the Escalade, 39-year-old Richard Avery of the 500 block of Normandy Street in Portsmouth, Virginia was charged with DWI and Failure to Yield Right of Way.