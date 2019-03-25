× Newport News Police to study the struggle of families living in poverty

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is taking part in a poverty simulation this afternoon.

The event is being hosted by the city’s Department of Human Services.

We’re told the goal of the event is to raise awareness and call attention to the reality of living in poverty.

According to the city’s 2015 statistical profile, “Newport News has the 4th highest poverty rate for families and is tied for 4th highest poverty rate for children in the HRPDC. Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.”

The commission consist of 16 cities and counties: Gloucester County, Isle of Wright County, James City County, Southampton County, Surry County, York County, and the cities of: Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach & Williamsburg.

The report also pointed out that Downtown/Huntington had the highest number of families in poverty.

News 3 previously reported that about 60 percent of students’ in the city rely on free or reduced lunches.

The simulation is designed to assist participants in the understanding of what it would be like to live the life of a typical low-income family trying to survive each month.