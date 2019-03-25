× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in, winds crank up, temps drop

Rain, a big cool down, and strong winds on the way… We are tracking a cold front that will bring in big changes tonight. Temperatures will warm to near 70 again today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning with cloudy skies this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible today, but more rain will move in tonight. We will see widespread rain tonight with many areas seeing over 0.5” of rainfall. Heavy downpours or a thunderstorm are possible but severe weather is not expected.

Winds will start to ramp up overnight. Get ready for strong NE winds on Tuesday at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts to near 40 mph are possible, especially Tuesday morning. Clouds and showers will linger for Tuesday morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Much cooler air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will only reach the upper 40s tomorrow, a 20+ degree drop. With the strong wind, it will feel more like the 30s.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s Wednesday morning with wind chill values in the 20s. Highs will warm to near 50 with mostly sunny skies. It will still be windy with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph. Winds will continue to relax on Thursday with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: AM Rain, Clearing Skies, Very Windy, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 15-25G40

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 25th

1974 Winter Storm: 7.5″ snow – Norfolk

