Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. – The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a murder that happened in the 5000 block of General Puller Highway Saturday.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. The victim is 18-year-old Elijah Baker.

The suspect is 16-year-old Tariqu Joel Beane of Lancaster, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

Beane is a black male who is 5 foot 8 inches in height, weighs 153 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Beane’s whereabouts or information involving this homicide, call (804) 758-4330.

Download the News 3 app for updates.