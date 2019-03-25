Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

Posted 4:40 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, March 25, 2019

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. – The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a murder that happened in the 5000 block of General Puller Highway Saturday.

Tariqu Joel Beane

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. The victim is 18-year-old Elijah Baker.

The suspect is 16-year-old Tariqu Joel Beane of Lancaster, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

Beane is a black male who is 5 foot 8 inches in height, weighs 153 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Beane’s whereabouts or information involving this homicide, call (804) 758-4330.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.