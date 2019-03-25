Lionel Richie returning to Union Bank & Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Musical icon and “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie is returning to Union Bank & Trust Pavilion on Wednesday, July 10.

Richie’s 2017 appearance in Portsmouth universally is remembered as one of the best in the facility’s history. The show starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

Richie’s Hello tour features many of his hit songs. All online tickets purchased for the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion show in Portsmouth will include a CD of Richie’s new album, “Live from Las Vegas.” VIP packages also will be available.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, click here.

Lionel Richie takes fans on a spectacular musical journey with “Live from Las Vegas,” his first release on Capitol Records.

“I am so excited to bring my ‘Live from Las Vegas’ album life and share it with my fans. Also, I’m really looking forward going on tour and performing for everyone this summer, it’s going to be one big party” said Lionel Richie.