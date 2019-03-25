Hampton police make arrest after attempted robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton police have arrest a man after an attempted robbery that happened on Friday.

At around 5:07 a.m., officers were patrolling in the area of County Street and North Mallory Street when they heard gunshots nearby.

While officers were checking the area, Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to an attempted robbery that had just occurred in the 1st block of North Mallory Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an adult female was sitting in her vehicle in the 1st block of North Mallory Street when she was approached by the unknown suspect, who displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The victim told the suspect that she had no money and then the suspect fired several shots towards her vehicle prior to fleeing, according to police.

Officers quickly arrived in the area and set up a perimeter to locate the suspect. The suspect, 20-year-old David Herbert Patrick, was apprehended a short time later on a roof in the 1st block of Tennis Lane.

He has been charged with two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Attempt Robbery, one count of Attempt Maiming, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Wearing a Mask in Public.

He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.