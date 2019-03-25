Hampton Police investigate two shootings they believe are related

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday morning between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., which are allegedly related and resulted in injuries to two men.

According to officials, the two shooting happened in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard and the 100 block of Friendly Drive.

The two men — ages 25 and 36 — were shot in the 100 block of Friendly Drive around 3 a.m., where police say the exited their vehicle and were approaching a residence when a black vehicle approached and the occupant(s) began firing toward them. Both injuries are non-life threatening.

The shooting in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard happened around 3 a.m. and did not result in injuries. But two women, both 22-year-olds, were shot at while driving eastbound on West Mercury Boulevard and wrecked the vehicle they were in trying to avoid gunfire.

Police did not say exactly why they believe the two shooting are connected, but the description of both vehicles sounds similar, according to the description given by them.

The motive and circumstances surrounding these incidents remain under investigation and police say there is no suspect information at this time.