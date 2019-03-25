Hampton Police investigate after 29-year-old woman shot

Posted 10:43 am, March 25, 2019, by

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating after a shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday left a 29-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, police officers responded to Sentara CarePlex after the hospital reported they had a walk-in gunshot victim.

The woman would tell officers that she was shot in the 2600 block of North Armistead Avenue when an unknown suspect fired several shots in the area.

The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that occurred.

The motive and the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.