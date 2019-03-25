Hampton Police investigate after 29-year-old woman shot

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating after a shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday left a 29-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, police officers responded to Sentara CarePlex after the hospital reported they had a walk-in gunshot victim.

The woman would tell officers that she was shot in the 2600 block of North Armistead Avenue when an unknown suspect fired several shots in the area.

The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that occurred.

The motive and the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.