Cape Hatteras officials discover damaged signs

DARE Co., N.C. – Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff discovered damage to multiple signs along NC-12 near the Sandy Bay Day Use Area on Sunday.

Damaged signs included a North Carolina Department of Transportation speed limit sign, a National Park Service Sandy Bay parking area sign, and multiple National Park Services resource protection signs.

If you observed unusual activity in this area the evening of Saturday, during the early morning hours of Sunday, or have any information about this incident, please contact the National Park Services Investigative Services Branch or the Dare Community Crime Line.

National Park Service ISB Tip Line is (888)-653-0009 or you can go online at this link.

Dare County Community Crime Line can be visited at this link or call (252)-473-3111.