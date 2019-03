Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA

BEACH, Va - Ann Perkins has been living with Parkinson's for two decades. She joins us to share what that has been like and how the local chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association is raising awareness about the signs and treatments for the disease.

The 2019 APDA HR Optimism Walk is scheduled for April 13th at Neptune Park on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Learn more at www.APDAParkinson.org/va.