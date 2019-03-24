Virginia Tech holds off Liberty to advance to first Sweet 16 since 1967

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Hokies are headed to the Sweet 16!

Virginia Tech defeated Liberty 67-58 to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1967.

The Flames led at halftime 32-29, but the Hokies outscored them by 12 in the second half to pull away from the upset-minded 12-seed.

Kerry Blackshear led the Hokies with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Ahmed Hill chipped in 14. Ty Outlaw also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Tech will head to Washington, D.C. next to face ACC-foe Duke.