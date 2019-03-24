Virginia Tech holds off Liberty to advance to first Sweet 16 since 1967

Posted 9:15 pm, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:17PM, March 24, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Hokies are headed to the Sweet 16!

Virginia Tech. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech defeated Liberty 67-58 to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1967.

The Flames led at halftime 32-29, but the Hokies outscored them by 12 in the second half to pull away from the upset-minded 12-seed.

Kerry Blackshear led the Hokies with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Ahmed Hill chipped in 14. Ty Outlaw also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Tech will head to Washington, D.C. next to face ACC-foe Duke.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.