COLUMBIA, S.C. – Virginia is still dancing.

The Cavaliers punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 on Sunday with a 63-50 win over Oklahoma. The top-seeded ‘Hoos will face the winner of Oregon/UC Irvine in Louisville.

Mamadi Diakite filled the stat sheet for the Cavaliers, with a 14 point, 8 rebound, 3 block performance. Ty Jerome chipped in 12 points while De’Andre Hunter had 10.