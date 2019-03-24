Suffolk Police searching for missing endangered man

William McKee

William McKee

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

William Andell McKee, 26, was reported missing by his family, who said they have not seen or heard from him in two days. A family member told police that McKee left home on his way to work, but didn’t report to work or return home.

McKee made contact with police on Friday at approximately 9 p.m., as his vehicle was experiencing mechanical issues. That was prior to him being declared missing.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2000 Acura TL four-door, green in color, with Virginia plates reading 106 AEN.

McKee has a medical condition that requires medication he does not have with him.

If you or someone you know has information on McKee’s whereabouts, please call 911 or your local police department.

