Rob Gronkowski announces retirement from football

Rob Gronkowski announced that he will be retiring from the game of football in an Instagram post of Sunday.

The post says that his dreams came true after he was drafted back in 2010 and that he has had amazing experiences on and off the field over the course of his 9 year career.

He goes on to thank Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and the entire New England Patriots organization for the opportunities they have given him.

Gronkowski says that he must “move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life.”

The entire post reads: