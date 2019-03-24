× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and possible storms by the late afternoon and evening

Increasing clouds overnight. Temperatures will be fairly mild compared to previous nights. Expect lows in the 50s.

Even warmer to start the work week with highs near 70. Some unsettled weather will come with it though. Expect a 70 percent chance of rain Monday afternoon and evening, with some lingering showers into Tuesday morning. We may even have to deal with some thunderstorms. We will keep an eye on this.

A 20+ degree temperature drop on Tuesday with highs only reaching the mid and upper 40s. It will also be windy with winds out of the northeast. Gusts 30-40 mph are not out of the question. This will make for a very cold start to the day Wednesday. Temperatures will start out in the 30s, but the wind will make it feel like the 20s! It will be another chilly and breezy day with highs near 50.