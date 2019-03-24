Man airlifted after serious motorcycle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

Dispatchers received the call just before 8 p.m. for a motorcycle crash at Jefferson Avenue and Denbigh Boulevard.

Police say the motorcyclist, an adult male, sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was transported first to a nearby hospital, then airlifted by nightingale to another hospital due to his injuries.

The intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Denbigh Boulevard is closed currently. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

