NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News firefighters were called to the 100 block of Richneck Road Sunday morning for a house fire.

According to officials, the fire began on the first floor. No residents were home at the time, but fire crews were able to locate and rescue two dogs.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

The home’s residents will be displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause is unknown at this time. Stay tuned to News 3 for more updates.