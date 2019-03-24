× First Warning Forecast: A gorgeous Sunday with highs in the 60s

A mild day on tap with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 mph, so not as breezy and the winds will actually help to warm temperatures.

Even warmer to start the work week with highs near 70. Some unsettled weather will come with it though. Expect a 70 percent chance of rain Monday afternoon and evening, with some lingering showers into Tuesday morning.

A 20+ degree temperature drop on Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper mid and upper 40s. It will also be windy with winds out of the northeast. Gusts 30-40 mph are not out of the question. This will make for a very cold start to the day Wednesday. Temperatures will start out in the 30s, but the wind will make it feel like the 20s! It will be another chilly and breezy day with highs near 50.

Temperatures start to warm back up to end the work week. We’ll see the upper 50s on Thursday, mid 60s on Friday and low 70s on Saturday! So far, we are looking nice and dry.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

