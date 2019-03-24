Chesapeake man arrested, accused of stabbing girlfriend multiple times

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake man is in custody after seriously wounding his girlfriend early Sunday morning.

According to Chesapeake Police, a call came in at 4:30 a.m. for an injured person in the 3400 block of Frost Flower Court. When officers arrived, they were told by a 74-year-old woman that her 43-year-old stepson, identified as William Jeannotte, had stabbed his 44-year-old girlfriend multiple times.

Jeannotte had self-inflicted cuts, and his stepmother sustained a minor cut when she attempted to disarm him. Jeannotte’s girlfriend had serious injuries, and was taken to the hospital to be treated in surgery.

Charges of aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding were taken out against Jeannotte.

This is a developing story.