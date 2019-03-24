2 people seriously injured after Suffolk motorcycle crash, 1 airlifted

Posted 2:35 pm, March 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:09PM, March 24, 2019

(Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Sunday.

According to police, dispatch received the call at 1:37 p.m. advising of the crash on westbound Route 58, near the Downtown Suffolk exit. When crews arrived, they determined that the motorcycle left the roadway and hit the guardrail.

An adult man, the motorcycle’s driver, was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. An adult woman, the motorcycle’s passenger, was taken by ground to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, also with serious injuries.

The Downtown exit ramp was closed while the scene was cleared, but has since reopened.

The crash’s cause remains under investigation.

