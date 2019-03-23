York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office warn of recent ‘smash & grab’ crimes

POQUOSON, Va. – Three vehicles had their windows smashed and wallets stolen from in a parking lot around 9 a.m. March 21.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is calling this a ‘smash & grab’ crime. These are crimes where vehicles are broken into whichever way they can be and personal items are stolen.

The suspect of the three crimes may have left in a grey Hyundai Santa Fe. The suspect has already tried to use one of the credit cards that was stolen.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office released a video as a reminder to those who may forget to lock their doors or bring personal items inside.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call the CRIME LINE at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or our FB tip line at (757) 890-4999.

