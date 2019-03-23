What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of March 24th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of March 24th

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

SUPERGIRL

“The House of L” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

LEX LUTHOR CONTINUES TO WREAK HAVOC — In the wake of Lex Luthor’s (guest star Jon Cryer) return, the show flashes back to what he’s been doing for the last two years and how his secret machinations and plans have affected Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath). Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Eric Carrasco (#416). Original airdate 3/24/2019.

CHARMED

“Memento Mori” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

VISIONS — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is not able to trust herself due to her memory lapses, so she asks Harry (Rupert Evans) and Charity (guest star Virginia Williams) for help. Stronger than she thought she was, Macy starts to piece things together and is eager to share her vision with her sisters. Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) are worried about Macy and turn to an unexpected source for help. Nick Hargrove also stars. Norman Buckley directed the episode written by Emmylou Diaz (#116). Original airdate 3/24/2019.

MONDAY, MARCH 25

ARROW

“Inheritance” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

LAUREL TEAMS UP WITH OLIVER — Laurel (Katie Cassidy) learns about some damaging information that affects Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Always looking to protect his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel to help investigate, which makes Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) happy as her friend is now working with the team. However, when things go awry, Felicity is forced to make a choice between the team and Laurel. Patia Prouty directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Elizabeth Kim (#717). Original airdate 3/25/2019.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“The Fool Us Zone” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Dr. Michael Rubinstein, Anastasia Synn, Adam Cheyer and Tyler Twombly. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#510). Original airdate 9/3/2018.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

THE FLASH

“Goldfaced” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

BARRY AND IRIS EACH TAKE DANGEROUS STEPS TO STOP CICADA — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) must go undercover as criminals in an illegal black market to purchase a device that could help them stop Cicada (Chris Klein). Once inside, Barry and Ralph find their morality tested as they slip deeper into the criminal world, eventually having to choose between committing a crime, or losing the means to defeat one of their greatest foes. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) investigates a lead on Cicada’s whereabouts and ends up in a dangerous situation. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#513). Original airdate 2/5/2019.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

BLACKOUTS — Frustrated by her inability to remember what happened the night Rosa died, Isobel (Lily Cowles) turns to Liz (Jeanine Mason) for help regaining her memories. Elsewhere, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) investigate a series of strange deaths in the town, while Sheriff Valenti (guest star Rosa Arredondo) reveals information to Kyle (Michael Trevino) about his father. Heather Hemmens and Karan Oberoi also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao (#110). Original airdate 3/26/2019.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Fifty-Two: The Master” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE RAID — As Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) help to infiltrate The Farm, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) help an ally from his past. Meanwhile, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) attempt to put a stop to Riverdale’s drug trade puts him on a collision course with Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Finally, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) breaks some surprising news to Veronica. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan (#317). Original airdate 3/27/2019.

SEASON PREMIERE

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Eighty-Two” — (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

IS THIS REALLY HAPPENING – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) makes a shocking discovery and looks to Rafael (Justin Baldoni) for answers but is confused by his decision to put everything he and Jane have on hold. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) is trying to secure a future with the hope of it being with JR (guest star Rosario Dawson), but her past might jeopardize everything. Jaime Camil, Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Rodriguez directed the episode written by Jennie Snyder Urman (#501). Original airdate 3/27/2019.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

SUPERNATURAL

“Lebanon”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN RETURNS FOR THE 300TH EPISODE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John Winchester) guest stars. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb & Meredith Glynn. (#1413). Original Airdate 2/7/2019.

SEASON FINALE

LEGACIES

“There’s Always a Loophole” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

IT’S HERO TIME — When a group of unwelcome visitors descends upon The Salvatore School, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) leads the charge to keep her friends safe. Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse) uncovers a secret about his mother and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) finds herself in a dire situation. Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd and Peyton Alex Smith also star. Mary Lou Bellucci directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#116). Original airdate 3/28/2019.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DYNASTY

“Miserably Ungrateful Men” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

PRODIGAL DAUGHTER – When a damaging article is released that threatens the strength of the Carrington reputation, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) seeks to get ahead of the narrative by fast tracking a slate-cleaning memoir. Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) throws a celebratory party, and Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) asks Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) to chaperone an intimidating visitor while she attempts to manage a tricky situation. Garrett Oakley and Bryce Schramm wrote the episode, which was directed by Jeff Byrd (#216). Original airdate 3/29/2019.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

“I Have a Date Tonight” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

