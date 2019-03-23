Washington University prostate cancer study shows promise of possible cure

ST. LOUIS – The fight against prostate cancer is ongoing but one study has promising results.

KTVI reported that scientists at Washington University and Siteman Cancer Center conducted research that gave new hope to patients diagnosed with the deadly disease.

67-year-old Bill Petersen is a loving husband, father and grandfather. He said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago and had no symptoms.

The cancer which spread to Petersen’s bladder and bones was discovered during a routine doctor visit. “They did an annual chemistry test and the PSA level instead of being below four which is normal it was nine,” said Petersen. Petersen’s prostate-specific antigen or PSA rose to an alarming 46 within two months.

“The way it was rising, I wasn’t sure I would be around,” he said.

Petersen relied on his faith and his family to move forward while dealing with the devastating news. “My wife and I are very close. She is my rock. We decided we would face this together and of course, pray. That’s been my comfort,” Petersen said to KTVI.

Petersen became the first patient to enroll in a prostate cancer antigen vaccine trial after completing chemotherapy treatments.

