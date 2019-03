Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink anchors LIVE from the NCAA men's basketball tournament in Columbia, South Carolina. In the show, we catch up with the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, as well as provide updates on the other Commonwealth colleges in action Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

Plus, Mitch reports from Hartford, Connecticut where Old Dominion saw its season end Thursday vs. Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.