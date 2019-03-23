Power outages in Newport News after vehicle strikes power box

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News was experiencing power outages after an accident in front of Featherstone Apartments in Kiln Creek.

A vehicle struck a power box and 2,200 people were without power, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.

Newport News police say that there are also power outages in Kiln Creek that may not be back on until tomorrow morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene and have restored majority of the outages.

Currently, there are less than 200 costumers without power.