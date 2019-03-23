Man sentenced to 10 years after stabbing pregnant woman multiple times

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man who stabbed a pregnant woman multiple times, causing her to lose her unborn child, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in court Friday.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Alonzo Payne and the 26-year-old victim were family members. Payne was sentenced on two counts of assault and battery against a family member, third offense.

He was originally charged with malicious wounding as well, but the charge was dismissed.

When News 3 went to the home where the alleged stabbing took place, a woman who identified herself as the homeowner said the suspect and the victim were not supposed to be in her home, saying she had been out of town and another man let them inside.

The woman said when she returned to the home, the walls were covered in blood, and that it looked like “animals were slaughtered” inside the home.

Payne was sentenced to five years for each charge.