Hokies snag first NCAA Tournament win since 2007, earn date vs. Liberty

Posted 2:48 am, March 23, 2019, by

Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies takes a shot against Hasahn French #11 of the Saint Louis Billikens. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – After jumping out to a 22-point halftime lead, the fourth-seeded Virginia Tech men’s basketball team would go on to win 66-52 over 13th-seeded Saint Louis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region at the SAP Center on Friday night.

Tech (25-and-8) tied the school record for the most wins in a season with 25, tying the 1994-95 and 2009-10 seasons. The 18 first-half points allowed by Tech were the fewest given up in school history in an NCAA Tournament game, topping the previous best of 19 versus Wisconsin-Green Bay in 1996.

Justin Robinson #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In his return, senior Justin Robinson played a pivotal role in getting the Hokies their first win in The Dance since 2007, tallying 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Tech will take on 12th-seeded Liberty (29-and-6) on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 7:10 p.m. ET. It marks the first time the Southwest Virginia showdown has taken place in the tourney.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.