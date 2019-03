Saturday, March 23 is National Puppy Day!

The day was founded in 2006 by pet lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige as a way to both raise awareness about puppy mills and promote adoption from shelters or reputable breeders.

We want to see your pups! You can send us your photos by clicking the link below, emailing us at pics@wtkr.com or tagging us on social media on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.