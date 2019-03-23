× First Warning Forecast: A dry, sunny and windy Saturday on tap

Winds will continue to howl overnight and into the day Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight. Brr!

A gorgeous weekend on tap! Clear to partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. A cold start Saturday. Temperatures will start off in the mid and upper 30s, but some communities will feel like the upper 20s due to the gusty winds. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 50s.

Milder on Sunday with temperatures warming to the mid 60s.

A big warmup to start the work week with highs near 70. Some unsettled weather will come with it though. Expect a 40 percent chance for showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Another drop in temperatures on Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.