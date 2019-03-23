Early morning crash in Virginia Beach leaves one dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia State Police were called to investigate a crash on Interstate 264 near the Witchduck Road exit in Virginia Beach Saturday morning.

According to officials, police were called around 2:15 a.m. for a crash involving a 2003 Honda Accord.

The driver, 28-year-old Ty’metria Angena Smith, was traveling at a high rate of speed when she lost control while changing lanes.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the guard rail on the closed shoulder. Ms. Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known if alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

Family members have been notified and the police continue to investigate the incident.