Threatening social media post toward regional schools sparks investigation

GREENVILLE Co., Va. — Multiple counties are investigating after schools in the region came under threat by social media post.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, they are working with Sussex County and Surry County law enforcement to find the threats made on social media early Friday morning.

No specific school was mentioned in these social media post, but the threat caused action by the three counties.

“The safety of our schools, staff and students are our utmost priority. We take these type threats very serious,” said GCSO Sheriff W.T. Jaratt Jr.

Jaratt in a statement said schools will see an increased presence of law enforcement officers Friday.